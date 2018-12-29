10 Budge-Proof Lipsticks to Wear Through Your NYE Kiss

Three, two, one … Happy New Year! Whether you are planning to ring in 2019 by cheers-ing with gaggle of girlfriends or sharing a kiss with someone special, you are going to need a lip look that can survive long after the ball drops. From creamy lipsticks to matte liquids, barely-there balms to glossy stains, we’re rounding up the best budge-proof pout products to rock on New Year’s Eve.

If an ultra-matte lip is what you’re after, innovative new formulas (think: pillowy powders and lush liquids) from Chanel, Buxom and Maybelline allow for a velvety finish that isn’t drying. A trendy metallic look more your style? Too Faced and Covergirl have super sparkly bullets that will have all eyes on you. Or what about a no-fuss your-lips-but-better pout? There are plenty of stains and glosses that’ll do the trick. The best part? There are no touchups required with these long-lasting lippies.

Keep scrolling to shop the best long-wear lipsticks, glosses and balms for New Year’s Eve!