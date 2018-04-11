Olivia Culpo is #goals for many reasons, but her latest Instagram pic enjoying breakfast on a balcony in Verona while wearing a comfy robe is giving us all kinds of bathleisure envy and inspiration. The former Miss Universe looked cozy but cute sipping a latte in a white terrycloth bathrobe, and while we may not all be able to live out our Shakespearean fantasies in the Italian city, at least we can treat ourselves to luxurious topper a la Olivia. Keep scrolling to see our favorite bathrobes!