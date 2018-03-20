Beyonce and Jay-Z made it a family affair over the weekend, stepping out for the 2018 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles with six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter in tow — and Bey gave the world a full view of the glamour with a series of shots posted to her Instagram account late Monday night. To say they brought the high fashion drama would be an understatement. Both mother and daughter were gorgeous in gold gowns (the mom of three wore a bespoke creation by Falguni & Shane Peacock) at the glitzy event, where Blue even tried to bid $19,000 for a painting of a young Sidney Poitier before dad Jay intervened. Not to worry though, she went home with a $10K Samuel Levi Jones piece instead.

Queen Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, and stepfather, Richard Lawson, hosted the glamorous evening, which had a “From WACO to Wakanda” theme in celebration of the impact the blockbuster hit Black Panther has had on pop culture this year. Bey was honored with the 2018 Waco Theater Humanitarian Award, and her mother-in-law, Gloria Carter, was also recognized. On her website, the songstress shared some super sweet and sexy snaps of her and Blue getting ready for their big night out. Keep scrolling to see some of the most glam moments!