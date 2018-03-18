Celebrity kids — they’re not always like Us! Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter sat alongside her parents at an art auction in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 17, where the 6-year-old bid $19,000 on a painting.

The art auction, held at the 2018 Wearable Art Gala, was organized by the “Formation” singer’s mother, Tina Knowles Larson and her husband, Richard Lawson. The gala, which raises money for the WACO Theater Center, also honored Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, for her humanitarian work with the Shawn Carter Foundation.

A video taken at the event showed Blue Ivy, who matched her mother in a gold dress and wig, placing a bid of $17K on an acrylic painting while sitting between her famous parents. When someone upped the ante by offering up $18K, she raised her paddle, prompting Jay-Z to hilariously try to press her hand down in an attempt to stop her, drawing laughs from the crowd.

The auction’s host, Star Jones, told the crowd Blue was bidding because she has taken up collecting art. However, Blue lost out on the painting of a young Sidney Poitier to Tyler Perry for $20K — but she did obtain a piece by Samuel Levi Jones for $10K.

The “Halo” singer, 36, didn’t go home empty-handed either. According to Vanity Fair, she bid on a set of Lorraine Schwartz panther earrings that she had previously worn to a different event for $17K — and won!

