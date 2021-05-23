BBMAs

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore 

By
HER 2021 Billboard Music Awards Arrivals
 Todd Williamson/NBC
16
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

From super sparkly gowns to funky suits, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards proved that the biggest names in music have some serious style!

Stars Who Brought Food to Awards Shows: Melissa McCarthy, Gemma Chan, More

Read article

And, with a formal red carpet rolled out just in time for their arrival, singers and stars alike made their way to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23. 

With fashion-forward celebs like Pink, Alicia Keys and Priyanka Chopra in attendance, it’s no surprise that Hollywood’s biggest hitmakers made sure to bring their A-game. 

Celebrities Who Have Revealed Baby Bumps at Awards Shows

Read article

Rest assured, they delivered! From Doja Cat’s show-stopping Balmain two-piece set to Saweetie’s statement-making Giambattista Valli peach gown, the evening was filled with red carpet attire that was truly off the charts. 

Celebrity Flubs! Biggest Mistakes on Live TV

Read article

Keep scrolling to see the most eye-catching ensembles, dazzling dresses and over-the-top jewels from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet. 

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!