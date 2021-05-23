From super sparkly gowns to funky suits, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards proved that the biggest names in music have some serious style!

And, with a formal red carpet rolled out just in time for their arrival, singers and stars alike made their way to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23.

With fashion-forward celebs like Pink, Alicia Keys and Priyanka Chopra in attendance, it’s no surprise that Hollywood’s biggest hitmakers made sure to bring their A-game.

Rest assured, they delivered! From Doja Cat’s show-stopping Balmain two-piece set to Saweetie’s statement-making Giambattista Valli peach gown, the evening was filled with red carpet attire that was truly off the charts.

Keep scrolling to see the most eye-catching ensembles, dazzling dresses and over-the-top jewels from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.