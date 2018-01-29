It’s Blue Ivy Carter’s world, we’re just living in it! After all, the 6-year-old scion of two of music’s biggest names sat front and center at the 2018 Grammy Awards hosted by James Corden at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28, and basically stole the entire show by being herself and motioning to her parents to chill with the clapping. Once we got over that fact, we noticed that the best part of her monochrome white ensemble was her amazing pair of sparkly white mary janes. Such a chic shoe choice that would work with the right outfit whether you are 6 or 66 years old — so we curated some styles to pick up for yourself or your favorite little one in your life!

