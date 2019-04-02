After leaving her namesake cosmetics empire in late 2016, Bobbi Brown could have enjoyed some time off. Instead, she jumped right back into the game with a wellness brand, Evolution_18, that seeks to decode the supplement and self-care market much in the way she simplified our makeup routines with her less-is-more approach to beauty. And nearly two years after first launching with a quartet of tonics and tinctures on QVC, the boss lady has teamed up with Walmart on a 10-piece collection of beauty-boosting powders, shots, capsules and more that all ring in under $20.

“For me, health and wellness are not something new … I have always believed that the better you take care of yourself on the inside, the better you’ll look on the outside,” Brown told Walmart cosmetics buyer Melanie Deschaine in an interview. “This philosophy was just as important to me when I was a makeup artist as it is now. Glowing skin, strong nails and shiny hair all begin with what you put in your body.”

Following the release of her most recent book, Beauty From the Inside Out, in 2017, Brown got a degree as a health coach from the Institute of Integrated Nutrition and set out to develop clean, nutritious formulas in a variety of formats (think: gummies, dissolvable tablets, etc.) that address common beauty and health concerns from — you guessed it — the inside out. In partnering with Walmart, she said she’s able to bring all that she’s learned to a larger audience.

“Health and wellness shouldn’t be exclusive, they are things that should be available to everyone,” she explained. “Not only is this new collection affordable, but the supplements really work — and they taste great!”

From hydration-boosting tablets to collagen-enriched shots, the entire Evolution_18 collection is now available at Walmart and Walmart.com. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite beauty-boosters from the line!