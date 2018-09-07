“You will never see me without lipstick,” Camila Coelho tells Stylish over coffee and brigadeiros — her favorite condensed milk and cocoa sweet treat from her native Brazil. Even when she goes to the supermarket? “Always. Even at the gym,” she shares, where she’ll put on a “little tint or just balm, but with a little bit of color.” Indeed, the 30-year-old mega-influencer — with over seven million Instagram followers! — believes that a woman’s lips are her strongest feature. Even better, with a bit of color on your pout, “you don’t need much on your eyes,” she says, which will also help save you time! But that’s not all. Coelho just launched a collection of lipsticks for Lancome, and each one is more flattering than the next!

The line of ten lipsticks come in hues from nude to corals to the perfect reds for every skintone, and each has a cheeky name inspired by Coelho’s favorite city in her home country, Rio de Janiero. One of her favorite shades for day is Ipanema Sunrise, a peachy nude, that she says “feels sunny, but can definitely be worn in the fall.” There’s Last Minute, which Coelho explains is the most universally flattering nude. “I called it Last Minute because, like, you’re running out, this is the one you’re going to have in your bag.” For darker skintones, there’s Carioca Summer, which has brown undertones. Though she also admits to loving California Burgundy, a sheer brick red. There’s even an bold orchid called Tropical Pink, which Coelho’s designed with Latina women who “love to play with color” in mind, as it complements olive skin. “This pink is the pink to wear with cat eyes!”

Beyond color, Coelho shared some of her top lip tricks with Us. First, she uses lipliner before applying lipstick “just to shape the lips,” along the outer edge. And if her lips are feeling dry, she’ll create her own matte finish using a creamy lipstick formula for added moisture, blotting it, then dusting with translucent powder and blotting again. “This way, the color lasts all day,” she says. Wondering how Coelho has so many tricks up her sleeve? It seems beauty runs in her family. “I definitely got it from my grandmother, the love of beauty and makeup. She gave me my first red lipstick. I was so little, six years old!”

The ten shades of L’Absolu Rouge x Camila Coelho hit stores today and can also be purchased for $32 each at lancome-usa.com. Check out every shade below!