Camila Mendes’ dark locks are so shiny on Riverdale, they border on scene stealers, so it’s no surprise that John Frieda tapped her as an ambassador for the brand’s “Your Hair Talks, Make a Statement” campaign. Their mission? To encourage confident women who have something to say to express themselves, all beginning with their hair! And Mendes will join the conversation by hosting events and social activations throughout the year in partnership with them. And to celebrate her new role, the star sat down with Us and dished on her hair regrets, the products that changed her life and the hair color she’s looking to try next. Scroll through for all the revelations!