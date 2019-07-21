Yacht club style just got even chicer! Camila Morrone, Rachel Zoe, Phoebe Tonkin, Poppy Delevingne, Maude Apatow and more came out on Saturday, July 20, to celebrate the rebirth of the J12, the icon of Chanel Watches, at a dinner hosted by Chanel at the J12 Yacht Club at Sunset Beach Hotel.

Guests arrived in head-to-toe Chanel looks by boat and were immersed in the brand’s take on seaside living. (Think customized umbrellas, coolers, surf boards, badminton and ping pong.)

To finish off the night, Billie Eilish, who was decked in Chanel — even down to the adorned brace on her leg — took the stage and put on a showstopping performance.

The J12 Yacht Club at Sunset Beach will be open to the public until Monday, July 22, and if you can’t make it in person, scroll through to see how the stars celebrated last night.