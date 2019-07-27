Summer is in bloom! From fancy custom-made styles to ready-to-wear two-pieces, celebrities are rocking garden-print designs in every hue of blue on the red carpet.

Some of our favorite picks include Naomi Watts’ $2,225 silk Antonio Berardi high-neck look, which she paired with Chloe Gosselin velvet heels that retail for $775, but are on sale for $157 here. Also, Kelsea Ballerini’s more casual Zimmermann two-piece, a $210 tee and $475 mini skirt.

Another standout: Alicia Vikander’s bespoke silk Louis Vuitton number, which was adorned with 60,000 sequins and took more than 150 hours to create.

We also loved Camilla Belle’s $5,490 off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera. “It’s definitely feminine,” Belle tells Us of her style. “It’s more about dressing for the occasion. My mom’s Brazilian so there’s that element of femininity to everything, so my mom was always bringing that vibe to the way I dressed.”

Scroll through to see how more A-list stars including Lily Collins and Tina Fey wear their fantastic floral-prints on the red carpet.