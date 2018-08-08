Whether it’s Jennifer Lopez rocking 50-inch thigh-grazers or Khloe Kardashian test-driving a bob with the help of a few strategically placed hair pieces, there is no denying hair extensions are having a moment. No one knows this better than celeb hair guru Justine Marjan, who, in the last few weeks alone, dreamed up the faux ‘do Khloe used as inspo for her real cut *and* gave supermodel Olivia Culpo the longest locks we’ve seen her with in years all by slipping on some extra strands. So you can imagine our delight when Marjan agreed to answer some of our most pressing questions about extensions — chiefly, how to use them if you aren’t #blessed with a glam squad.

As it turns out, extensions are not nearly as intimidating as they seem, and you can actually use them yourself at home thanks to brands like her go-to Hidden Crown that offer an endless array of options and colors. Marjan incorporates them into almost every look she creates for her famous clientele whether they have a super short bob (think: Ashley Tisdale) or ultra-flowing mane (i.e. Ashley Graham). “I use extensions on nearly every client I work on because hair photographs smaller, so it’s important to add fullness if you know they will be photographed,” she says.

Since the goal is always to look #flawless in photos and IRL, Marjan is debunking some common myths about the hair add-ons and offering her tips and tricks for styling them. Keep scrolling for all her expert scoop!