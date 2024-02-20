Burberry presented its winter 2024 collection to an A-list audience during London Fashion Week.

Gabrielle Union, Barry Keoghan, Cara Delevingne, Olivia Colman and more were seated in the front row on Monday, February 19, as models — including Naomi Campbell — rocked the catwalk in new designs from the luxury label’s creative director, Daniel Lee. (Lee, 38, joined the brand in September 2022, unveiling his first collection with the fall/winter 2023 show.)

The winter collection came in the form of modernized trenches, button-down coats, leather puffers and plush cardigans covered in warm shades like coffee brown, olive green and charcoal gray.

“The vibe this season really started with thinking about the characters that wear Burberry,” Lee told Vogue. “Everyone from royalty to the street — Burberry I think can touch everyone, and there are always new people discovering it, and new generations.”

Keep scrolling to see Burberry’s star-studded guest list at London Fashion Week: