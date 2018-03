It might not be bright and cheerful outside (yet), but that doesn’t mean life has to be gray, thanks to some of our favorite celebs. This week stars from Olivia Culpo to Rosie Huntington Whiteley to Chloe Grace Moretz were all about bold, vivid colorful looks in their makeup and outfits — and we are on board. See the ROYGBIV celebrity moments from this past week and bask in the serious inspo!