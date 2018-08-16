Who doesn’t want a dress that you never ever want to take off? You know, the kind that you purchase and it’s like paying rent because you could basically live in it for many years to come? Those frocks are few and far between, but Dôen, a women-owned, women-designed fashion line, is filling that void.

The brand’s vintage-inspired wears are equal parts flattering, feminine and bohemian with easy silhouettes and the kind of effortless flare that is undeniably appealing — and timeless. So it should come as no surprise that everyone from street style influencers to fashion plates to celebrities such as Lily Aldridge, Kristen Bell, Molly Sims and more have all been spotted rocking Dôen’s flowing frocks. See how they wear them here!