Polka dots are back and badder than ever! Hollywood is seeing spots! Polka dots have made a comeback on the red carpet — and it’s about time! Whether it’s used as a textural accent in a minidress, like the way Margot Robbie recently rocked ‘em, or a head-to-toe print a la Daisy Ridley, there’s never been a better time to don the feminine and whimsical patter. See how the stars wear it!