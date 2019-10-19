Christopher Kane tells Us his designs are “creative, provocative and original.” The label “innovates and encourages an individual point of view,” he says. Take for example, his current collection, which Kane describes as “ecosexual.” Explaining, “I wanted to capture that intense feeling when you’re completely overwhelmed by nature; when the stars, a meadow or clouds in the sky take your breath away.” What resulted was a parade of broody botanical prints, abstract sky-patterns and flirty feather details. While Kane successfully creates fantastical designs for the runway, it’s his modern black ensembles that have caught the eyes of celebrities.

“Red carpet looks can be formulaic, so we offer an alternative for women who want something different,” Kane says. He uses lace, sequins, chainmail and jewels to transform otherwise typical black frocks into something special and showstopping.

Some of his favorite star moments include the custom crepe jewel-adorned gown Cate Blanchett wore to the BAFTAs, “she looked radiant, that was a special moment,” Kane muses. Also, Hunter Schafer in a pearl two-piece duchess satin suit, “it was quite unexpected, she looked so modern and fresh,” he says. Another standout: “Danai Gurira wore a dress made of intricate strands of woven chain that made such an elegant alternative to a traditional red carpet look,” he boasts.

Scroll through to see how Jennifer Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Rebel Wilson and more rock Christopher Kane’s desirable dresses below.