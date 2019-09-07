According to designer Nguyen Cong Tri, the recipe for the ideal red carpet outfit is the perfect balance of color, shine and silhouette. Above all, “It must be eye-catching,” Cong Tri tells Us. “Usually that is accomplished through details such as the fit, beading or textile manipulation.” The Vietnamese designer has been honing his skills for more than 15 years: He launched his eponymous brand in 2002 (it was the first couture house established in Vietnam!) and in 2016 he introduced his luxury label, aptly named Cong Tri.

“My brand is inclined towards classic, timeless beauty. It’s one which I hope transcends my personal cultural aesthetic to accentuate the individual character of the person inside the outfit,” the designer says. “My current collection is alluring and feminine, with a breath of contemporary feel. Soft and silky fabrics are mixed whimsically with crisp and thicker fabric; it’s fun and effortless.”

It’s Cong Tri’s meticulous attention to detail that has attracted superstars like Rihanna, Katy Perry and Naomi Campbell. “I cherish all the celebrities that I have had the honor to dress, but one instance that jumps to mind quickly is Kate Bosworth‘s decision to wear one of my designs to Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party in 2019. It was only a few days after my debut show in New York. I was thrilled that the collection was so well-received and appreciate Kate’s willingness to represent my brand with such elegance and beauty,” he says.

Another major milestone was when Beyoncé requested a custom creation for the Lion King premier in London. The movie and the singer’s character were the inspiration behind the look: “Nala is considered a queen, a wild queen to-be. The shape and fabric choice, a hand-pleated golden metallic organza, was meant to describe a jungle goddess,” he says. “There was a small issue with the shipping at the end and we almost didn’t make it in time,” he reveals, “It was such a thrill and an unforgettable moment to see everything pull off beautifully at the end.”

Scroll through to see how Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Regina Hall and more stars wear Cong Tri’s stunning gowns; and expect to see much more of this designer on the rise.