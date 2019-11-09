Red Carpet

Half Time! The Crop Top Gets a Glam Upgrade Fit For the Red Carpet

Celebs Wearing Crop Tops
Jennifer Lopez, Joey King, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mandy Moore.  Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock; CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Every teenager’s favorite ’90s trend is back, and believe it or not, it’s all grown up and all over the red carpet! In sequins, silk and wool, the midriff-baring top gets all dressed-up for formal affairs.

Jennifer Lopez wore one to the CFDA Fashion Awards, rocking a Ralph Lauren Collection custom number that was hand-embellished with 43,200 crystals; and Brie Larson picked a rainbow sequin creation by Rodarte for the Captain Marvel premiere in New York.

More relatable looks include Ciara’s Simona Corsellini skirt and Hanes x Karla T-shirt (which retails for only $30!) and Logan Browning’s millennial pink A.L.C. top (on sale for $207) and matching trousers (on sale for $198).

If you’re looking to try the trend yourself, “try pairing your crop top with a high-rise wide-leg pant or a full skirt, it’s all about proportions,” Layne Cross, Stitch Fix styling supervisor, tells Us. Another suggestion: “Take your 9-5 blazer to girls night out by layering it over a crop top in a solid or neutral color.”

Scroll through to see how Mandy Moore, Cara Delevingne, Shailene Woodley and more wear their belly-baring ensembles below.

