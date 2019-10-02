In today’s collabs you didn’t expect category, Champion Athleticwear just teamed up with Dr. Seuss to launch a limited-edition capsule collection that’s bound to make your day so much better. The brand announced the news via social media on Wednesday, October 2, with the clever rhyme, “You will wear it here and there, you will wear it everywhere! The special edition Champion x Dr. Seuss drop is available now!”

The fun collection includes hoodies, T-shirts, joggers and crop tops for men and women emblazoned with cute graphics of Dr. Seuss characters like Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2, Green Eggs and Ham — and more!

Fans rushed to the comments section of Champion’s Instagram post to share their excitement. “Yoooooo my childhood and one of my fav brands together this is DOOOOPEEE 😍😍😍😍,” wrote one user. Another social media-user posted a relatable comment, “Bank account is now empty.”

If you want to personalize even more Champion gear with Dr. Seuss embellishments, you can head to a customization bar in-store. And if you’re close to a New York, Boston, Las Vegas, or Philadelphia location, you also have the option to get custom embroidery in Dr. Seuss font.

“We are excited to partner with a renowned brand like Dr. Seuss as consumers continue to look to Champion for unexpected, yet culturally relevant, capsule collections,” said David Robertson, Director Champion Brand Marketing. “With Champion’s timeless pieces combined with embroidery and patches of beloved Dr. Seuss characters, we look forward to seeing how consumers of all ages embrace the collection. Our goal with each new collaboration is to consistently provide top quality, comfortable products inspired by like-minded brands that both surprise and delight.”

Get your hands on the collection in-store at one of the brand’s six locations across the country, at champion.com or at PacSun stores starting in late October. Scroll through for a look at some of our favorite pieces!