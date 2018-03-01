The stars came out in full-force for the Chanel We Love Coco Party celebrating the launch of the new Chanel @WeLoveCoco Instagram account in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 28. From colorful tweed separates to feathered mini frocks, stars like Ava Phillippe, Kristen Stewart and Kiernan Shipka turned out some serious fierce looks that have Us saying, “We certainly love Coco.” Scroll through to see our favorite fashion moments of the evenings!

Even better: the part may be over, but you can get in on the fun (like the swing Ava perched on) yourself. From March 1 to March 4 stop by the Chanel Beauty House at 9169 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, L.A. (after you rsvp on Eventbrite) and explore all of the new lipstick goodness, from shades, textures and formulations that Chanel has to offer. Oh, and, don’t forget to hashtag #WeLoveCoco!