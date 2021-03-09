C’Mon get happy! Charli D’Amelio is up to a lot more than simply entertaining her 109 million followers with the renegade and the whoa. In fact, the TikTok star has been busy designing a line of bracelets with Pura Vida.

The 16-year-old’s exclusive pack of colorful bracelets, aptly named ‘The Charli D’Amelio Pack’ launched on March 9 and is available on Pura Vida’s website for $45.

The collection includes stackable string and beaded bracelets, including a pink woven option, a yellow string piece and an adorable silver plated chain with D’Amelio’s catchphrase ‘all smiles here’ printed on the metal.

“I wanted to create something that I would genuinely wear and that my friends would love too. Pura Vida is one of the only brands of bracelets I actually wear and have been wearing for years because they’re so comfortable and don’t feel like I have too much on my wrists,” D’Amelio says in a press release. “The design process was so much fun and I think the pack has a really upbeat and positive vibe to it, which was important to me. I’m so excited to finally see the bracelets out in the world and I can’t wait for my friends and fans to join in on the #ShowUsYourHappy TikTok challenge, too!”

D’Amelio naturally broke news of her collab via TikTok. In the video, the dancer shows off her 5-bracelet stack while showing bits of her day that promote positivity, from applying a little makeup to petting her pup.

It’s no surprise that the TikTok sensation’s partnership has already attracted a decent amount of buzz. Her video has nearly 4 million likes and 129,000 comments. People have already hopped on the trend too, with the hashtag attracting about 30 million views.

This isn’t the first collaboration D’Amelio has had in the lifestyle space. She’s also worked with Orosa, a nail polish brand, Aerie, and makeup brand Morphe. But this match up with Pura Vida seems to be a perfect fit for the teenager’s growing brand.

“She’s such a cheerful person with positive energy which perfectly aligns with the Pura Vida brand ethos: encouraging the enjoyment of life’s simple treasures. We know our community will absolutely love the bracelets she designed and we’re so excited to also be partnering with her on a TikTok campaign to promote happiness and joy,” Griffin Thall, Pura Vida’s Co-Founder and CEO says in a press release.

Want to see more of the campaign? Keep scrolling to see the TikTok star modeling her new bracelets!