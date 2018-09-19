Let’s face it: we have a major girl crush on Chrissy Teigen. In addition to always keeping it real on social media, the Sports Illustrated model never fails to serve up major fashion inspo. Sure, the cookbook author always looks fierce on the red carpet in ultra-glamorous gowns and daring dresses, but her street style game is equally on point.

After giving Us a masterclass in maternity dressing (think: chic pajama-inspired suits and figure flaunting frocks) earlier this year while she was pregnant with son Miles Theodore, the Lip Sync Battle host welcomed baby No. 2 with husband John Legend on Wednesday, May 16, and kept the party going post-bump with interesting pairings and unexpected silhouettes.

Whether she’s chilling at a baseball game in a robe coat or showing some leg in a super short shirtdress while promoting her new cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, in NYC, the mom of two has a boho-glam vibe that gives Us wardrobe envy! Keep scrolling to see Teigen’s best post-baby street style looks!