Christina Aguilera has left her mark in the fashion world.

From barely-there crop tops to figure-hugging gowns and racy leather frocks, Aguilera always delivers drama on the red carpet. Her early 2000s style — including low-waisted skirts, halter tops, hats and more — has inspired celebs including Kylie Jenner to recreate her iconic look.

While her early-aughts style is iconic, her recent looks have been just as memorable.

One of her most standout looks came in April 2023, at the al Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. For the event, Aguilera slayed in a sheer Versace gown featuring zebra stripes and a thin leather belt at her waist. She paired the design with a sleek coat, a black leather purse and diamond jewelry.

Fashion isn’t the only thing Aguilera is known for. The hitmaker is known for rocking over-the-top hair glam. During the early days of her career, Aguilera would liven up her platinum blonde hair with red and black streaks.

Flash-forward to the 2020 premiere of Mulan, Aguilera proved she still loves to experiment with her locks. That evening, she rocked a blonde top knot finished with a hot pink streak. Her makeup that night included a sharp winged eyeliner and bright red lip.

Aguilera teamed the vibrant look with a Galia Lahav gown that featured a fuschia top finished with a bow and a cherry red skirt. She accessorized with thigh-high patent leather boots and asymmetrical earrings.

