CMTs

CMT Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore 

By
2021 CMT Red Carpet Arrivals - Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
22
8 / 22
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Carly Pearce

In an Ines Di Santo quilted long sleeve blazer, crop top and short ensemble with laser cut petals. 

Back to top