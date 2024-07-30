Coco Gauff is a pro at looking stylish on the tennis courts.

Gauff easily commands attention while playing tennis — from her killer skills to her colorful fashion moments. One of her standout moments came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, when she wowed in a blue and white ensemble while playing doubles with Jessica Pegula against Team Australia in July.

For the match, Gauff opted for a fitted white New Balance tank top and a blue pleated skirt. She teamed her look with bright red sneakers, blue sweatbands and a delicate white bow that was pinned in her ponytail. Pegula, for her part, matched Gauff in a white tank and azure fitted skirt.

Besides crop tops and mini skirts, Gauff also stuns in frocks while competing. In July 2024, she showed up in a white New Balance dress featuring a scoop neck, a cutout over her abs and a flowy skirt.

Keep scrolling to see Gauff’s best fashion moments on the tennis court: