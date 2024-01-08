The 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards brought the stars out.

The big event — which ran from Saturday, January 6, to Sunday, January 7 — honors artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television genres, including reality TV, unscripted and documentary programs. Dancing With the Stars took home the Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming award, Queer Eye received the Outstanding Structured Reality Program trophy and the Outstanding Cast for a Reality Program win went to Traitors.

Jeopardy! was the recipient of the Outstanding Game Show award, and the 1619 Project was honored with the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series award.

Keke Palmer was named Outstanding Host for a Game Show for Password, and The Last of Us won the Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie accolade.

In addition to the well-deserved wins, TV’s biggest names brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore: