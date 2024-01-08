Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys

By
Creative Arts Emmys Red Carpet
17
Melanie Lynskey, Karen Pittman, Padma Lakshmi.Getty Images(3)

The 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards brought the stars out. 

The big event — which ran from Saturday, January 6, to Sunday, January 7 — honors artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television genres, including reality TV, unscripted and documentary programs. Dancing With the Stars took home the Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming award, Queer Eye received the Outstanding Structured Reality Program trophy and the Outstanding Cast for a Reality Program win went to Traitors

Jeopardy! was the recipient of the Outstanding Game Show award, and the 1619 Project was honored with the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series award. 

Keke Palmer was named Outstanding Host for a Game Show for Password, and The Last of Us won the Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie accolade. 

Close-up of a woman face divided in two parts - no retouch with red skin and acne and good beauty retouch.

Deal of the Day

Here’s How to Get Firmer, Tighter Skin in 15 Days — And Save 50% View Deal

In addition to the well-deserved wins, TV’s biggest names brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet. 

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore: 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

JULIANNE HOUGH BIO PIC- Promo

Julianne Hough
Lala Kent

Lala Kent

Melanie Lynskey
1255101975padma 206

Padma Lakshmi
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reacts to Stassi and Brittany’s Ongoing Drama

Scheana Shay
Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 173

Tom Sandoval

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!