Julia Roberts Leads the Pantsuit Trend at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Goodbye dresses, hello pants! Sure, women have been wearing pants on red carpets for years but so far this season it seems like they’re finally primed to be the thing to wear to Hollywood’s fanciest events. More and more actresses have started to embrace the beauty of a well-tailored pant. Julia Roberts even kicked off awards season in ankle-cut trousers and a blush pink Stella McCartney top at the 76th annual Golden Globes.

Pants made an even bigger appearance at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, January 13. From Rachel Brosnahan's asymmetrical look to Judith Light's bold jumpsuit, see which stars rocked a pair of pants on the red carpet.