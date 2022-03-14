Top 5

Stories

Critics' Choice

Jamie Dornan! Andrew Garfield! The Best Dressed, Hottest Men at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards: Photos 

By
10 Hottest Hunks at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards
 John Salangsang/Shutterstock
10
9 / 10
podcast

Bowen Yang

In a black suit. 

Back to top