Cyndi Lauper is once again making a splash — the iconic singer has designed and launched a new clothing line with HSN. Lauper caught up with Us about her newest passion project, explaining that she “designed clothes for the woman who wants to wear couture,” but wasn’t able to before because it wasn’t in her size or budget. If the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer has anything to do with it, women of any age can wear her clothes and look elegant while still having some edge time after time. In fact, she wants the art of getting dressed to be fun once again: “It’s going to be a whole new world. When you get dressed, you gotta have a party. It should be like there’s a disco ball in your bathroom.”

Check out some of our favorite pieces from the Touch of Cyn Collection!