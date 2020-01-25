Cynthia Erivo is having a moment. The British born-beauty just received her first Oscar nomination for her role as Harriet Tubman in Harriet. If she wins, she’ll become the youngest EGOT winner (only 15 people have reached the coveted milestone).

While her Hollywood achievements (rightfully) receive notoriety, it’s her fashion sense that caught our attention. The man behind her bold looks is stylist Jason Bolden, who also works with Yara Shahidi and Alicia Keys. He calls Erivo “The new Hollywood: Brave, black and beautiful.”

Erivo is never afraid to take risks on the red carpet, like in a voluminous Marc Jacobs silk organza petal creation, of which she described as “the colors of happiness.” On another striking gown, a chiffon caped Valentino Haute Couture number, Erivo said, “I feel supreme in green.”

At the Annual Hollywood Film Awards, the 33-year-old won Best Breakout Actress, her first award for acting in a film. “Tonight I got to be a bombshell with edge, a spiked slicked short blue/lilac cut, with the eyes of Cleopatra. Moral of the story? Be anything and everything you want to be,” she said of her Versace ensemble.

Scroll through to see some of Erivo’s best sartorial moments, including a Thom Browne laminated coat dress, a Chris Gelinas one-shoulder feathered frock, a SemSem printed lamé suit and more.