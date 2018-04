Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton and more walked the red carpet at The Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Awards on Sunday, April 8, in Beverly Hills, California. Of course, the ladies brought their a-game — it was an award show dedicated to fashion, after all. From plunging necklines to thigh-high slits, these ensembles are all winners in our book. Scroll down to see their looks!