It’s time to celebrate because today, August 20, is Demi Lovato’s 27th birthday! In honor of the birthday girl, we’re taking a look back at some of her wildest and most colorful hair looks over the years.

When the New Mexico native came onto the scene as a child star in the mid 2000s, she kept her beauty looks sweet and safe. Starring alongside the Jonas Brothers in Disney’s Camp Rock, she then went on to head her own TV show, Sonny With a Chance. During this time as a young actress, the “Who Will I Be” singer wore her hair in bangs with a naturally brown shade. It might not be as exciting as some of her future looks, but oh boy was it gorgeously glossy.

Then as she started to break away from her Disney Channel persona she began to embrace different colors… lots of different colors. The award-winning artist might love “Neon Lights,” but she’s clearly also a fan of neon hair colors.

In 2011, she dyed her hair a bright fiery red. Then in 2012 she could be spotted rocking multiple different hues on the ends, from pink to blue. This love of bright, bold looks continued for years, as she wore her hair in shades of royal blue, turquoise and purple.

To check out the ever-changing hair colors for the singer’s big day — from her Disney Channel days to rocker pop princess — keep scrolling.