Demi Lovato’s X Factor Style

May 12, 2012
The “Skyscraper” chanteuse (joined by fellow judges L.A. Reid, Simon Cowell and Britney Spears) paired an edgy Falguni & Shane Peacock dress with Topshop peep-toes in New York City.
