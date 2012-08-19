Stylish

Demi Lovato’s X Factor Style

By
1345067615_1-demilovato-1500
 Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
7

May 12, 2012

The “Skyscraper” chanteuse (joined by fellow judges L.A. Reid, Simon Cowell and Britney Spears) paired an edgy Falguni & Shane Peacock dress with Topshop peep-toes in New York City.

