Credit: Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images January 1994

Parton confessed that she had undergone “cosmetic surgery” and had “enhancements” for a “number of years.”

“I have nips and tucks and trims and sucks, boobs and waist and butt and such, eyes and chin and back again, pills and peels and other frills, and I'll never graduate from collagen,” she said in her autobiography Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, adding that she tries to handle each “little problem” as it arises. “I wouldn't want to be one of those people who go in for a major facelift and then come back the next day looking like a different person.”

The “I Will Always Love You” singer suggested that “whatever you are comfortable with and can afford, you should do.”

“Having had plastic surgery is something I am not embarrassed about,” she added. “I have done it and I will do it again when something in my mirror doesn't look to me like it belongs on Dolly Parton.”

She continued: “It may look like vanity, and maybe some of it is, but to me it has more to do with feeling good about yourself. ... It's like keeping up a racehorse or a show dog. I'm more like a workhorse than a thoroughbred, but I don't want to look like it any more than I have to.”

Parton went on to reference the “big question” people had been wondering — whether she had had her “breasts worked on” — and answered by quipping that her doctor’s “work has been very uplifting.”