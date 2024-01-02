Dolly Parton may be one of country music’s biggest stars, but it’s not just her songs that have made headlines through the years.
“People say, ‘How you stay looking so young?’” Parton told BBC Newsnight in 2019. “I say, ‘Well, good lighting, good doctors and good makeup.’”
The “9 to 5” singer has been candid about her decision to undergo plastic surgery, including breast augmentation. Known for her sky-high platinum blonde hair, Parton revealed her philosophy when it comes to going under the knife.
“There are going to be those who will say, ‘I know that they’re false; I knew her when,’ and there will be some who say, ‘I know they’re real.’ I say, ‘Let ’em guess,'” she told Rolling Stone in 1977.
Keep scrolling for more plastic surgery confessions from Parton through the years: