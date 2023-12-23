Dolly Parton is not afraid to admit when she’s had plastic surgery.

“If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it or pluck it,” Parton, 77, told Saga Magazine in an interview published on Saturday, December 23.

While the legendary singer has gone under the knife multiple times, there are still certain procedures that she regrets.

“Every now and then you’ll get a hematoma, or sometimes with fillers and Botox you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again,” Parton told Saga in their January 2024 issue. “It means that instead of being back at work in two weeks, it’s a month.”

Late last month, Parton opened up about the work that she’s had done over the years.

“I try to do just little bits at a time — I don’t do like really big stuff. I do fillers, Botox, Juvéderm,” she said on Howard Stern’s radio show in November. “Only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful.”

Parton continued at the time: “I always say, ‘Just find the best doctors.’ You’ve just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know, anytime you go under the knife you could come out looking not good … It’s always a risk and every time I go in for anything I think ‘Oh Lord, please let this all work out fine.’”

The 9 to 5 star has long been candid about using plastic surgery procedures to help her feel her best and grow in confidence. Parton even admitted to Saga that she once went through a period where she “lost a lot of confidence” after gaining weight.

“Any time you don’t look good, you don’t feel as good about yourself. So, I finally said, ‘Get off your fat ass and do something about it!’” Parton explained, noting Rhinestone costar Sylvester Stallone inspired her wellness journey. “He’d tell me, ‘You’ve got to stop eating white bread and processed stuff’ and I’d say, ‘But I’m a country girl!’”

Parton has taken Stallone’s tips to heart — but with a few tweaks. “I still eat those things, just not as often as I used to,” she explained to the magazine. “I’m not much for exercise either and I do just enough to get by.”

Parton also gave Saga insight into her workout regimen, denying rumors that she exercises in high heels. “But, I [do] have some high-heeled sneakers,” she quipped.