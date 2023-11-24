Your account
Dolly Parton’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Uniform Has Everyone — Including Tony Romo — Riled Up

By
Feature Dolly Parton Cheerleading Outfit
Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dolly Parton transformed into a country-singing cheerleader during the Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

The 77-year-old hitmaker took the stage during the game’s halftime show on Thursday, November 23, performing her songs “Jolene” and “9 to 5” and a mashup of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You”  while wearing the official Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform. 

Parton looked ageless as she shimmied and sang in the skin-baring ensemble, which featured a cobalt blue crop top paired with a white star-adorned fringe vest and tiny white shorts. Underneath, Parton donned a sparkly sheer bodysuit that was completed with a metallic star on her torso, giving the illusion of a belly button piercing. (Parton opted to not wear the cheerleaders’ signature white boots.) 

Parton accessorized with glittery dangling earrings complemented by a red lip and sky-blue eyeshadow. She wore her bouncy blonde mane in loose curls with shiny hair clips positioned at the crown of her head. 

Dolly Parton Cheerleading Outfit
Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

“Hey Cowboys and Commanders, stop fighting and sing along with me,” Parton told the crowd as they broke out in cheers over her look.

Dolly Parton's Best Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Related: Dolly Parton’s Glitziest Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time: Photos

While her vocals filled the stadium, it was her outfit that stirred fans everywhere — including former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo — into a frenzy. 

“Wow, that’s pretty good. She looks amazing,” Romo said while giggling and blushing before Parton’s halftime show. “She’s wonderful. Who doesn’t like Dolly Parton?” 

Sportscaster Jim Nantz — who appeared alongside Romo in the broadcast — agreed, sharing, “She is absolutely an American treasure, that’s for sure.” 

Viewers have since taken to X (formerly Twitter), praising Parton’s get up. 

“Dolly Parton is a goddam national treasure,” wrote one fan as a second gushed, “Everyone thirsting over Dolly Parton is right.” A third fan wrote, “DOLLY PARTON … YOU ARE THE QUEEN,” as a fourth added, “Dolly Parton is a national treasure. She looks amazing. She can do anything she wants.” 

Following Parton’s big moment, the Cowboys dominated the Commanders with a 45-10 victory. Before the game was even over, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to celebrate the win early by gobbling up a massive turkey leg on the sidelines alongside lineman Zack Martin

