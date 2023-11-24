Dolly Parton transformed into a country-singing cheerleader during the Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

The 77-year-old hitmaker took the stage during the game’s halftime show on Thursday, November 23, performing her songs “Jolene” and “9 to 5” and a mashup of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You” while wearing the official Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform.

Parton looked ageless as she shimmied and sang in the skin-baring ensemble, which featured a cobalt blue crop top paired with a white star-adorned fringe vest and tiny white shorts. Underneath, Parton donned a sparkly sheer bodysuit that was completed with a metallic star on her torso, giving the illusion of a belly button piercing. (Parton opted to not wear the cheerleaders’ signature white boots.)

Parton accessorized with glittery dangling earrings complemented by a red lip and sky-blue eyeshadow. She wore her bouncy blonde mane in loose curls with shiny hair clips positioned at the crown of her head.

“Hey Cowboys and Commanders, stop fighting and sing along with me,” Parton told the crowd as they broke out in cheers over her look.

Related: Dolly Parton’s Glitziest Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time: Photos Glitter! Fringe! Mini dresses! Dolly Parton is as much a fashion icon as she is a music legend. The “Just Because I’m a Woman” singer has never been one to shy away making a style statement on the red carpet and beyond. From sizzling getups to figure hugging ensembles — she’s slayed it all. Though […]

While her vocals filled the stadium, it was her outfit that stirred fans everywhere — including former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo — into a frenzy.

“Wow, that’s pretty good. She looks amazing,” Romo said while giggling and blushing before Parton’s halftime show. “She’s wonderful. Who doesn’t like Dolly Parton?”

Dolly Parton got Tony Romo HORNED UPpic.twitter.com/yBty8OonCR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2023

Sportscaster Jim Nantz — who appeared alongside Romo in the broadcast — agreed, sharing, “She is absolutely an American treasure, that’s for sure.”

Viewers have since taken to X (formerly Twitter), praising Parton’s get up.

Related: How Kelsea Ballerini, Jill Duggar and More Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 20... Kelsea Ballerini, Jill Duggar and more celebrities are celebrating Thanksgiving with their loved ones. Ballerini, 30, helped prepare her festive meal, documenting her cooking journey via her social media. “Godspeed to everyone who is too stubborn to look u directions and cooking squash for the first time,” the country singer quipped via her Instagram Story […]

“Dolly Parton is a goddam national treasure,” wrote one fan as a second gushed, “Everyone thirsting over Dolly Parton is right.” A third fan wrote, “DOLLY PARTON … YOU ARE THE QUEEN,” as a fourth added, “Dolly Parton is a national treasure. She looks amazing. She can do anything she wants.”

Following Parton’s big moment, the Cowboys dominated the Commanders with a 45-10 victory. Before the game was even over, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to celebrate the win early by gobbling up a massive turkey leg on the sidelines alongside lineman Zack Martin.