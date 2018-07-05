Dua Lipa knows how to serve a look. The chart-topper is amidst her self-titled tour, rocking insanely glamorous outfit after glamorous outfit. And now the singer has outdone herself with a Dreamgirls-esque gown.

The “New Rules” singer posted a mirror selfie posing in a fabulous Parisian bathroom wearing a beyond gorgeous sheer nude and crystal embellished gown that was trimmed with white feathers with the caption, “Prep 4 dress of my dreams spam but for now gnight Paris.”

Turns out Dua’s high-octane gown isn’t just the thing of her dreams, but of our larger-than-life dreams, too. As it happens, feather embellished clothing, from gowns, shorts, crop tops and even accessories such clutches and shoes is incredibly trendy right now.

Not only is the embellishment feminine and playful, it also lends a more formal touch to otherwise simple pieces. All in all, there’s truly no reason to add some feather trim to your life — you’ll feel like a diva in the best sense of the world. From black feathered dresses to fluffy heeled stilettos, shop the best clothing accessories with feather trim here, and get in on Dua’s look!