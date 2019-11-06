Elizabeth Sulcer is the stylist to the stars. Her clients include Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Adrianna Lima — and the list goes on! To aid in your quest to slay the street style game, the fashion expert just teamed up with Marc Fisher LTD to launch the brand’s first-ever design collaboration.

“Excited to launch my first footwear collection,” Sulcer wrote in an Instagram caption on Wednesday, November 5, to celebrate the big news. “I collaborated with Marc Fisher LTD on a collection of statement boots which are a nod to 90s downtown glamour.”

The limited-edition holiday collection is made up of nine on-trend styles ranging from $225 to $369. Sophisticated and chic options include the black suede Ginnie Tall Boot or the ivory leather Fifi Pointy Toe Bootie. Bold, head-turning pieces are those like the white leopard-printed Ginniely Tall Boot or the Zebra-Printed Fifily Pointy Toe Bootie.

In a campaign video highlighting the new collection, Sulcer revealed more about the inspiration behind the trendy boots. “I wanted it to feel New York and cool and kind of downtown vibes, a little bit ‘90s inspired,” she said. “But I also wanted it to be something that felt high-end as well — a nice mix. I wanted it to be something people could wear during the day and also into the nighttime. It’s a lot of like, denim and diamonds, kind of mixing high end and street style.”

The boots are now available at Nordstrom, Revolve, Neiman Marcus and Marc Fisher until supplies last — so choose your favorite, stat. Keep scrolling for a look at five of our favorites from the collection!