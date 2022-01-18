With a major collection of vintage sunglasses stowed away in her closet an unmatched eye for design, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Elsa Hosk created a line with literally everything you could ever need.

The 33-year-old model teamed up with Christopher Cloos to create a four-product line of retro sunnies that are guaranteed to up your accessories game.

In fact, she was set on creating a lineup that was “so good” she would be able to “let go of all my sunglass and just wear these.” And let’s just say her current collection is extremely extensive.

“I used to collect vintage frames — all sorts of frames form the ‘60s and ‘70s. I drew a lot of my inspiration from my own little archive,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel exclusively told Us Weekly. “I went off my ultimate, most-worn frames and tweaked them to the point where they felt absolutely perfect.”

While Hosk may have an extensive collection to her name, she’s a firm believer that created a “sunglass wardrobe” requires no more than four solid shades.

“I wanted to create a collection that consists of a few styles that are so versatile that it’s all you need. The four styles that we’re doing together [with Christopher Cloos] are all you need in your repertoire,” she told Stylish.

So, what does the drop entail? Well, while there will be a handful of additional styles released in the coming months, you currently get your hands on a cat eye style (which is created with a biodegradable frame!) in three different shades: Noire, Ristretto and Dark Brown. All three retail for $179 and are available in blue light versions.

“They feel very modern, but at the same time are a throwback to Old Hollywood and Marilyn Monroe. You could wear them to go on a red carpet, the French Riviera or on a boat and just feel super chic,” she said.

Teaming up with Christopher Cloos, who also has a men’s range of sunglasses in partnership with Tom Brady, was a “natural evolution” for Hosk.

“Dabbling in design and doing these collections feels really inspiring. Using everything that I’ve learned from working in the fashion industry for so many years and putting all of knowledge to use is something that I’m focusing on moving forward,” she told Us.

To get a closer look at the stunning shades and plan out your purchase, keep scrolling! We’re sharing the first drop, below.