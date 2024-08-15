C’est magnifique! The Emily in Paris cast brought their extravagant style to the season 4 part 1 premiere.

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and more stars dazzled Us at the show’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, August 14. Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, turned up the heat in a custom Armani Privé gown featuring a strapless neckline, a fitted bodice, a peplum waist and a sheer beaded skirt.

Collins completed her look with diamond earrings, pointed-toe heels, soft glam and straightened hair.

Park, who plays Emily’s bestie Mindy Chen, shimmered in a silver Lever Couture dress complete with a slit skirt and a dramatic one-shoulder top. She elevated the piece with platform chrome heels, a slicked back ponytail and silver jewelry.

Leroy-Beaulieu (Emily’s chic boss Sylvie), for her part, wowed in a Schiaparelli haute couture design equipped with a fringe skirt and lots of sequins.

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 aired on Netflix on Thursday, August 15.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the Emily in Paris season 4 premiere: