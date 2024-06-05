Fans have been anxiously anticipating — for a year and a half! — the return of Emily in Paris, and the first look of season 4 is proving it’s been well worth the wait.

In the images released by Netflix on Wednesday, June 5, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is all smiles with her chef boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) as they raise a glass and gaze into each other’s eyes.

“Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of,” the synopsis read.

In the wake of the season 3 finale — when Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel split at the altar due to his lingering feelings for Emily — the marketing executive is “reeling.”

“She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie [Lucien Laviscount]’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed,” the synopsis read, referring to the bombshell that Camille is pregnant.

Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), meanwhile, is “forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups,” while Mindy (Ashley Park), and the band prepare for Eurovision “but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty.”

Following the shocking season 3 finale, which streamed in December 2022, fans were left with a lot of questions about how the show would proceed. Emily in Paris creator Darren Star teased how the season may play out — and with a change of scenery.

“Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in Season 4 of Emily in Paris. From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes,” Star told Tudum on Wednesday. “Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master.”

Since Emily in Paris debuted on Netflix in 2020, fans have been buzzing about the looks on the show — and season 4 is proving to be more of a fashion show than ever. Costume designer Marylin Fitoussi opened up about the fashion choices made for Emily, and how this season has differed from previous ones with her style.

“Emily is really coming into her own, asserting herself, becoming much stronger with a style that is reinterpreting Parisian fashion codes,” she told Tudum on Wednesday. “And our motto was obviously to have fun, but to take maximum risks.”

The first part of Emily in Paris season 4 begins streaming on Netflix on Thursday, August 15. The remaining episodes drop on Thursday, September 12.