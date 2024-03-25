‘Emily in Paris’ Cast Travels to Disneyland Paris: ‘Sunday Fun Day’

The cast of Emily in Paris had a magical day exploring Disneyland Paris.

“Sunday fun day at the happiest place on Earth! Missed @charliemcdowell big time but we brought him along for the ride. Always with me in spirit…” Lily Collins wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 24.

Collins, 35, also shared several snaps and clips from the outing. In one pic, she and costar Ashley Park threw their arms up as they posed in front of the Magic Kingdom. In another photo, the duo were photographed in the backseat of a car taking a nap while wearing Mickey Mouse ears.

Collins confirmed via Instagram in January 2024 that the hit Netflix series had resumed filming season 4 of Emily in Paris.

Related: Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 So Far Emily in Paris raised the bar with its season 3 finale — and now fans want to know what happens next. During the dramatic conclusion, which aired in December 2022, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) break up at the altar due to his feelings for Emily (Lily Collins). After Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) catches […]

“Did someone say Saison Quatre?!” she wrote, holding up a script from the season premiere. “Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…”

The following month, Park, 32, shared a clip via Instagram while getting her makeup done and expressed her excitement to begin shooting the series. “So happy to be back to start filming days with @carolenicolas @parizhair again!” she wrote. (In January, Park revealed she suffered from a bout of tonsillitis that had “spiraled into critical septic shock.”)

During the shocking season 3 finale, which aired in December 2022, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) split at the altar because of his feelings for Emily (Collins). When Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) heard of the separation, he ended his relationship with Emily on the spot.

When she began to pursue her connection with Gabriel, he shocked her by revealing that Camille was pregnant.

Related: 'Emily in Paris' Cast: Who Are They Dating in Real Life? Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and more had fans swooning during Emily in Paris — and their love lives off-camera are just as romantic. The Darren Star-created series hit Netflix in October 2020 and was initially met with mixed reviews. While plenty of viewers adored the show’s campy style, others struggled to follow the somewhat unrealistic […]

“I heard all the endings and thought they were alts,” Collins told Entertainment Tonight about the finale script at the time. “Then I realized they were all the endings at once. I was like, ‘Wait, there’s a wedding and then there’s a wedding that doesn’t happen or this engagement that turns into a wedding that turns into non-wedding, which turns into a pregnancy announcement, which turns into, like, ‘What the f—k? What!’”

Series creator Darren Star further teased how the storyline could unfold in season 4. “There’s a lot more story to tell here and we’re not wrapping things up anytime soon,” he said during an interview with E! News that same month. “I feel like we’re all creatively feeling like we’re in the middle of something not heading towards the end.”