She’s on a roll! Emily Ratajkowski surprised us all last month when she married her boyfriend, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in a surprise courthouse ceremony in NYC. And now the model is giving us another treat — starring in the dreamy Spring-Summer 2018 ad campaign for The Kooples and debuting a new line of adorable handbags she co-designed with the French brand. Sporting frilly floral dresses and showing off her structured bags, Ratajkowski poses in vintage cars against the desert oasis of Palm Springs, CA. The entire campaign has us dreaming of warmer weather — and wanting to get our hands on one of her cute top handle, belt bag and hobo designs. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite pieces from the EmRata Kooples collection!

