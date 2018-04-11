Found: your new favorite spring look. Who do we have to thank? None other than style star Emily Ratajkowski who made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 10, wearing a floral Prada crop top with matching floral pants. It was adorable and feminine with a hint of subtle sex appeal — perfect for just about any occasion. Into it? Us too. Shop our curated guide to the cutest two piece outfits that you will live in this season.