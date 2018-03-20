Emma Stone’s first Louis Vuitton campaign is finally here — and it’s giving us serious handbag envy. The Academy Award winner was announced as the new face of the iconic brand in October 2017, and now she is modeling pretty printed dresses and structured Capucines bags for the brand’s pre-fall 2018 collection by designer Nicolas Ghesquière. Needless to say, we’d like to order one of each.

The Battle of the Sexes star stunned during award season in custom creations by the French label — rocking a one-shoulder black lace gown by Ghesquière to the 2018 Golden Globes and an ‘80s-inspired suit to the 2018 Oscars — and she attended the Fall-Winter 2018 show in Paris earlier this month wearing a paisley dress that looks awfully similar to the one she sports in the western-inspired campaign. Set in the California desert, Stone poses against an arid backdrop of tumbleweeds and rusted billboards — and looks tres chic doing so. Keep scrolling to see highlights from the collection!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.