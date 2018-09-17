Glam, bam, thank you, ma’am! The stars of the small screen hit the red carpet for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17, and Hollywood’s finest were all #winning in the beauty department. From Mandy Moore’s elevated beach waves to host Colin Jost’s gal pal Scarlett Johansson’s metallic-dusted lids and Jessica Biel’s perfectly juicy berry- stained pout, there were a lot of major beauty moments to unpack, so let’s dive right in! Scroll through to see the very best and the boldest of the night and check out every single standout red carpet dress right here!