Red carpets are often all about the ladies, but the 2018 ESPY Awards saw the sports world’s hottest hunks trade their jerseys and uniforms for sharp suits and tailored tuxs that showed off their fashion-forward side. Hosted by race car driver Danica Patrick, the annual fete honoring the year’s best plays and playmakers was held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Wednesday, July 18, and it was filled with pro athletes and Hollywood heavyweights alike rocking their most dapper duds.

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went for a printed black and white short suit that showed off his fashion flair, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers (there to support his girlfriend/ESPYs M.C. Patrick) kept things classic in a blue tux with black lapels. Olympic bronze medalist Adam Rippon brought his usual glam in a white embellished jacket, while Denver Broncos defenseman Von Miller designed his own look for the evening.

