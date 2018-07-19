With an unusually quiet week on the sports calendar (the NFL, NHL and NBA seasons are over, while the MLB in the midst of its All Star break and Wimbledon and the World Cup just wrapping up across the pond), celebrities and professional athletes came together to celebrate the best best plays and playmakers of the year at the 2018 ESPY Awards. Hosted by race car driver Danica Patrick, the annual fete devoted to all things sports was held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Wednesday, July 18, and you can bet the stars brought their fashion A-game on the red carpet.

Trading their jerseys and uniforms for some super cool dresses, nominees like Olympic gold medalists Chloe Kim and Aly Raisman mingled with Hollywood heavyweights like Ciara, Kate Beckinsale and Jennifer Garner for a night that was full of plenty of adulation and even a few tear-jerking moments. But, let’s be honest, we were just as excited to see what everyone in attendance was wearing.

From Allison Janney’s sparkly midi to Jessica Szohr’s plunging blue design, there was no shortage of fierce fashion. Keep scrolling to see all the sparkly dresses, sharp suits, gorgeous gowns and more!