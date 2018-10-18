Fashion News

Kate Middleton’s Hat Maker Eugenia Kim Is Launching a Whimsical Bridal Headpiece Collection

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a Bandy hockey match with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, where they will learn more about the popularity of the sport during day one of their Royal visit to Sweden and Norway on January 30, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate Middleton’s wore her cozy pom-pom-adorned beanie during a trip to Sweden in January, while Beyoncé rocked the black leather beret in her glam pre-Grammys photoshoot. Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan of the straw styles, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been known to top off her looks with some of the felt designs. All of this is to say that NYC-based milliner Eugenia Kim has a pretty loyal legion of fans in Hollywood and beyond, and now she is expanding her fashion-forward headpiece business to include a bridal collection for spring-summer 2019 that is anything but ordinary.

“I’m getting married soon, [and] I was doing my own research on bridal wear and wasn’t finding pieces that suited my personality,” Kim said in a statement. “Around the same time, I was asked by a close friend to design custom pieces for both her and her entire wedding party, so I knew there were other brides-to-be out there who weren’t finding what they needed from traditional bridal accessories designers. So I decided to just fill that place in the market myself!”

If you’re looking for a classic veil, Kim is not your girl, but her 16-piece collection is full of whimsical new designs (think: flower-adorned bucket hats, massive bows with floor-length trains and netted fascinators) and updated wedding-inspired takes on some of her most iconic offerings (i.e. a white leather edition of Queen Bey’s beret, satin wrap headbands in ivory and blush pink and “Happily Ever After”-emblazoned straw hats). The array of styles are meant to take brides through all the milestone moments (shower, ceremony, reception and honeymoon) with a bit of fun and flair.

Pieces in the Eugenia Kim Bridal Collection will retail between $145 and $1,995 and be available at EugeniaKim.com later this year. Keep scrolling for a first look at some of our favorite designs!