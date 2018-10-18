Kate Middleton’s wore her cozy pom-pom-adorned beanie during a trip to Sweden in January, while Beyoncé rocked the black leather beret in her glam pre-Grammys photoshoot. Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan of the straw styles, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been known to top off her looks with some of the felt designs. All of this is to say that NYC-based milliner Eugenia Kim has a pretty loyal legion of fans in Hollywood and beyond, and now she is expanding her fashion-forward headpiece business to include a bridal collection for spring-summer 2019 that is anything but ordinary.

“I’m getting married soon, [and] I was doing my own research on bridal wear and wasn’t finding pieces that suited my personality,” Kim said in a statement. “Around the same time, I was asked by a close friend to design custom pieces for both her and her entire wedding party, so I knew there were other brides-to-be out there who weren’t finding what they needed from traditional bridal accessories designers. So I decided to just fill that place in the market myself!”

If you’re looking for a classic veil, Kim is not your girl, but her 16-piece collection is full of whimsical new designs (think: flower-adorned bucket hats, massive bows with floor-length trains and netted fascinators) and updated wedding-inspired takes on some of her most iconic offerings (i.e. a white leather edition of Queen Bey’s beret, satin wrap headbands in ivory and blush pink and “Happily Ever After”-emblazoned straw hats). The array of styles are meant to take brides through all the milestone moments (shower, ceremony, reception and honeymoon) with a bit of fun and flair.

Pieces in the Eugenia Kim Bridal Collection will retail between $145 and $1,995 and be available at EugeniaKim.com later this year. Keep scrolling for a first look at some of our favorite designs!